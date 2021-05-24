Every Bachelor Nation Engagement of 2021

If 2020 was the year of Bachelor breakups, 2021 seems to be the year of Bachelor engagements! Kaitlyn Bristowe, Haley Ferguson, Sydney Hightower and more alums have accepted new bling this year.

Bristowe, for her part, previously got engaged to Shawn Booth during her season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2015. After the twosome announced their split in 2018, the season 11 Bachelorette started seeing Jason Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette.

“It was everything I could have asked for,” Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight on May 11 about the proposal, which went down as the couple sat down to record an episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out. Jason’s like, ‘Kaitlyn, we’re not doing a podcast.’ And I’m like, ‘You forgot to hit record, didn’t you!’”

She added, “He was like, ‘No, this is something else,’ and he got up and I saw him bring out a ring box from the drawer.”

The weekend after Bachelor Nation celebrated Bristowe and Tartick’s milestone, three more former Bachelor contestants announced their engagements.

Sarah Herron, who appeared on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, accepted a proposal from longtime love Dylan Brown on May 15.

“To everyone who thinks life has to go in one particular order, or by a specific time… IT DOESN’T,” she wrote alongside snaps from the Colorado proposal. “I’d wait a lifetime all over again—through the heartbreaks, years of self-work and countless rose ceremonies—to end up with this person. We make each other better, we have so much fun and we’re going to become parents together, so we decided to do the damn thing!”

The same day, Peter Weber’s contestant Sydney’s man, Fred Warner, got down on one knee.

“05•15•21 It’s you & me,” the season 24 alum wrote alongside pics with the San Francisco 49ers player. “When you know, you know.”

Haley, meanwhile, got engaged to Finnish hockey player Oula Palve several months after twin sister Emily Ferguson accepted a proposal from fellow NHL star William Karlsson.

“Emily and I are conjoining our bachelorette [party] and bridal shower since we have the same bridal parties. We really just get to help each other out for planning both!” Haley gushed to Us Weekly on May 16. “Luckily, we both have different styles of weddings we like, so we will be able to incorporate our own touch.”

Scroll through for all of Bachelor Nation’s engagements in 2021: