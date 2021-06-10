The ultimate birthday present! The Bachelor season 22 alum Jenna Cooper accepted a proposal from Karl Hudson on her 32nd birthday.

“I said YES!😍💍,” Cooper wrote alongside photos from the beach engagement on Wednesday, June 9. “Easiest decision ever, and Presley agrees. Love my little family so much, and excited to marry my best friend! Karl is everything I ever wanted in a man and more.”

She added, “This is the best birthday, and I’m so overwhelmed with joy. Can’t wait to be your wife, @kghudson4!❤️”

Cooper and Hudson, who share daughter Presley, 12 months, went public with their romance in January 2020. Later that year, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that she gave birth to their first child.

The couple celebrated their engagement and Cooper’s birthday on Wednesday during a trip to Turks and Caicos. After he popped the question, the former ABC star couldn’t stop showing off her new rock.

“Haha just wondering when my hands will stop shaking,” she wrote via Instagram Stories. “It’s perfect, @KGHudson4! Love you!!”

While Bachelor Nation met Cooper on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor in 2018, she made a name for herself on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise after she got engaged to Jordan Kimball during the summer of 2018. Their relationship was short-lived, however, with allegations that she had a “sugar daddy” — which Cooper denied from the start — prompting Kimball, 29, to call off their relationship. Nearly two years later, the fitness enthusiast spoke to Us about the “massive misinformation campaign” against her.

“This is a day that I never really saw coming,” Cooper told Us about feeling “vindicated” after Reality Steve admitted his coverage of the situation was a “misstep” in his career. “I know what happened initially and how bullied I was, and part of me just never wanted to talk about it, but I couldn’t let it go and it feels amazing. I can’t even describe it. It feels great to get the truth out.”

Kimball, for his part, moved on with Christina Creedon. Us broke the news in December 2020 that he proposed on Christmas Eve.

“I’ve never been more at peace, like, getting that ring, and you know, being so certain. You can really do so much with love in your heart. I try to tell folks, you know, hate is a great motivator. But there’s nothing like having love in your heart,” he gushed to Us at the time. “What a highlight this year, you know, and we made it together.”

While Kimball and Creedon prepare to tie the knot later this year, scroll through to see photos from Cooper’s proposal: