The ultimate Christmas present! Jordan Kimball proposed to his girlfriend, Christina Creedon, on Christmas Eve, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The 28-year-old reality TV personality got down on one knee with a 2.35 carat diamond ring before mass with Creedon’s family in Texas on Thursday, December 24.

“I pulled it all together and it was it was really special. So we we actually got engaged at a church right before service,” Kimball told Us in a joint interview with his new fiancée.

Creedon added, “It’s the church that I actually, like, my entire family, grew up going there, so it was really special.”

Bachelor Nation first Kimball on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. He went on to appear on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and was briefly engaged to Jenna Cooper. The twosome split shortly after the 2018 finale aired amid allegations that Cooper wasn’t honest with Kimball. While he returned to Mexico for season 6 in 2019, Kimball’s second BiP stint was cut short after he got into a fight with Christian Estrada on the beach.

“I was watching at my parents’ house. My mom was in the living room, walks by and it’s literally when Jordan is tossing the teddy bear into the ocean,” she recalled to Us. “And now look at where we are.”

In November 2019, Kimball confirmed his romance with Creedon via Instagram.

“We met at the airport at LAX. I helped her with her luggage. It was about twice the size of her,” he recalled to Us. “And so, from there, we had a few dates. We just got really close really quick. I think it was literally the moment I met her — something in her eyes — I think I knew then. And it’s been great ever since. We’ve both really been there for each other, especially throughout this year and how crazy it’s been.”

While the pair previously lived in Florida, they recently made the move to Texas for Creedon’s job.

“She had moved to Florida for me and now I’m here. I don’t think we could have reciprocated it any better,” he said.

Kimball first teased his plans to propose to Creedon on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast earlier this month.

“I think that Christina’s definitely The One. I have no doubts or reservations about that,” he said. “She knows how I feel, and the world may know how I feel sooner than later.”