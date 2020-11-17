Becca Kufrin’s Season 14 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Bachelor Nation has been following Becca Kufrin’s journey to find love since 2018.

The former publicist was named the season 14 Bachelorette after Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke her heart on season 22 of The Bachelor. After proposing to Becca during the 2018 finale, the former race car driver broke up with the Minnesota native because he was still in love with runner-up Lauren Burnham. While Arie and Lauren went on to tie the knot, Becca searched for love with 28 men on The Bachelorette.

In the end, Becca’s final four were Garrett Yrigoyen, Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick and Colton Underwood. She accepted a proposal from Garrett, a medical sales rep from California, in August 2018. While the twosome were hot and heavy for two years, their relationship hit a rough patch in June 2020 when he expressed his support for the police amid the Black Lives Matter protests. Garrett’s social media activity initiated an emotional conversation between Becca and her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast cohost Rachel Lindsay, who made history as the first Black Bachelorette.

While Garrett initially praised Becca for how she handled the episode, the twosome sparked split speculation as she traveled home without him for several weeks. After months of keeping fans questioning, Becca confirmed in September 2020 that she moved out of their San Diego home and the engagement was off.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” she began on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details.”

The twosome have since unfollowed each other on Instagram. Scroll through for an update on the most memorable names from Becca’s season: