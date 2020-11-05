Moving on! Garrett Yrigoyen isn’t afraid to bare all on social media — and neither is his new flame, Alex Farrar.

“Best in all the land 🌈 @gy_yrigoyen,” the yoga instructor, who previously kept her Instagram private, captioned a handful of loving snapshots with the Bachelorette alum, 31. “When unexpected surprises make your life better 😊.”

The pair cozied up on the beach overlooking a colorful sunset with Farrar sitting on Yrigoyen’s lap. In one selfie, the California native wrapped his arm around Farrar’s waist and smiled with his mouth wide open.

Days earlier, the former reality TV personality sparked speculation that he was dating again one month after ending his engagement to Becca Kufrin. “🎃Happy Halloween💀 Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch 👻,” Yrigoyen wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 31, alongside three photos from his and Farrar’s festive day out.

“Best pumpkin in all the land 🧡🧡,” Farrar replied.

Before the beginning of his new romance with the fitness guru, Yrigoyen was engaged to Kufrin, 30, for two years. The exes met while filming season 14 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2018.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” the former Bachelorette announced on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in September. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details.”

Earlier this year, the duo hit a rough patch in their relationship after Yrigoyen shared a controversial message amid nationwide Black Lives Matter protests. When Yrigoyen came under fire for supporting police during political unrest, Kufrin initially defended him even though she didn’t personally “align with” his views. However, she eventually changed her tune, admitting during a June episode of her podcast that she was uncertain of her future with Yrigoyen.

Two months later, Bachelor Nation fans continued to wonder if the pair had called it quits when the Minnesota native moved into a new home in Los Angeles by herself. Though the twosome hadn’t been in a good place, Kufrin was still hit hard by her split from her former fiancé.

“Becca is really broken up about it,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in September. “She thought Garrett was her person, her forever. … She needed space and time to figure things out before officially confirming the breakup.”

Scroll down to see more of Yrigoyen’s photos with his new flame.