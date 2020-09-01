Giving back the final rose. Bachelorette alums Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have split after two years together.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” Kufrin, 30, tearfully said on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on Tuesday, September 1, after months of speculation.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” she continued. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

Kufrin revealed that she and Yrigoyen, 31, have “finally come to terms with it” and she is “so grateful … to have had the two-plus years” together.

“Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together,” she added. “I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

The split comes after tension between the duo increased over the nation’s political unrest. Yrigoyen came under fire for throwing his support behind police amid Black Lives Matter protests. Kufrin, meanwhile, admitted on “Bachelor Happy Hour,” which she cohosts with Rachel Lindsay, that she was uncertain of their future together due to their differences in opinion on the matter.

“I want to say to our listeners out there — because I’m sure many will hear this back and wonder and ask and have opinions — for those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know,” the former Bachelorette explained on June 16. “I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point.”

The Minnesota native continued, “But I wanted to share this — I know I’ve been rambling for a bit — but to give a little bit more context and to give you, Rachel, my apology and to really throw my voice and hat in the ring to say things need to change within the franchise and within myself as well.”

The pair had not been spotted together since, and Kufrin seemingly moved into a new home on August 20.

Before this, Kufrin told Us exclusively that quarantining with Yrigoyen had brought them closer together in a “different way” than she expected. “I think the thing that I’m most surprised about, in a good way, is how much he makes me laugh and how much I appreciate him during these weird, hard, scary times,” Kufrin explained in March. “I’m very grateful and lucky to have him.”

Kufrin later shut down speculation that the pair had split by sharing a selfie of them in bed with their dog. “According to social media, @gy_yrigoyen and I broke up because he was gone fishing over the weekend,” she teased in her Instagram Stories in June.

Yrigoyen competed for Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. During the season finale, Yrigoyen proposed to Kufrin after receiving the final rose, and they unveiled images from their pre-wedding photoshoot that December.

Last October, Kufrin told Us that getting married to Yrigoyen was a “distant future” plan as they just moved into their Carlsbad, California, home together.