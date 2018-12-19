Ready to wed! Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen made Us believe in true love during their pre-wedding photoshoot.

The duo, who fell in love on The Bachelorette earlier this year, looked absolutely amazing during their serene fall-inspired shoot at the stables in Squaw Valley, California.

“I’ve been a big fan of Becca and Garrett together since the moment he walked out of that minivan,” photographer Kay Kroshus exclusively tells Us Weekly after capturing the couple. “After spending months watching their love blossom on TV, it was the most surreal experience to have them in front of my lens. I couldn’t have been happier to see firsthand what genuine and down-to-earth people they are. We laughed and laughed and laughed the entire shoot, it felt like we were all old friends.”

Meanwhile, Kufrin and Yrigoyen exclusively told Us on Friday, December 14, that they have not started planning their wedding, but one detail remains certain. “I would say [it will be in] the fall of whatever year we choose, because she loves the fall,” Yrigoyen said. Seems fitting!

