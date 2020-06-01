Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph may have called it quits, but Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are still going strong. The season 14 Bachelorette laughed off speculation that the couple split on Sunday, May 31.

“According to social media, @gy_yrigoyen and I broke up because he was gone fishing over the weekend,” Kufrin, 30, wrote alongside a video of the twosome cuddling with their puppy in bed via her Instagram Story.

Yrigoyen, who documented his hunting trip via social media, reposted Kufrin’s Story on Monday, June 1. He added the Diddy – Dirty money song “Hello Good Morning.”

Yrigoyen and Kufrin met and got engaged during season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. Last month, the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host celebrated their two-year engagement anniversary.

“Hey @gy_yrigoyen, remember when you opened the ring box backwards? That’s when I knew I was in for the time of my life,” she gushed on May 11 via Instagram. “Two years down, hopefully 68 more to go ❤️ I love you G.”

The former publicist has revealed in the past, however, that the pair aren’t in a rush to tie the knot.

“We’ve had so many family members get married. Like my sister, and his brother just got married in the past year and had babies and my cousins and some of his best friends are getting married,” Kufrin told Us Weekly in October 2019. “I’m like, ‘Let’s get ideas from them, let’s let them have their moment and then eventually once we’re ready and fully settled [we can begin planning our wedding].’”

More recently, Kufrin gushed to Us about bonding with her fiancé as they quarantined at their Carlsbad, California, home.

“I think it’s just bringing us together in a different way,” she said in March. “This is something that no one I think could have planned or expected and so we’re just adapting in a new way, which is really interesting. In a lifetime, you live with a partner and you never think you’re going to be locked inside with them 24/7, so it’s us learning to compromise and give each other space when we need it.”

Kufrin added that she “[enjoys] him so much more than [she] thought [she] could being locked up with a partner.”

“I can’t even sugarcoat it. We’re definitely, there are moments where we kind of snap at each other,” she admitted. “[But] surprisingly, it hasn’t been as much. He has been keeping me laughing so much.”