Interesting choices! When HBO Max launched on Wednesday, May 27, Bachelor Nation was gifted with a variety of shows from the last 18 years since The Bachelor‘s 2002 debut.

However, the entire library of the dating series is not available to stream. Instead, three seasons of The Bachelor and three seasons of The Bachelorette are available to watch instantly, as are random seasons of international versions, including Bachelor Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK and Bachelorette Canada and Australia.

It hasn’t been revealed how seasons were chosen to stream — but it’s clear that it’s not by the amount of drama the season created. As fans may remember, season 22 of The Bachelor followed Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s journey as he fell in love with both Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham.

After getting engaged to Kufrin, 30, he changed his mind and broke up with her on camera. He then went back to his runner-up, Burnham, 28, and the pair began dating again. They later got married and four months later, welcomed their first child in May 2019.

Despite the happy long-term ending, the finale was one of the most controversial in the show’s history, breaking the fourth wall and showing the raw split after the show had wrapped production. Her completely blindsided reaction was caught on camera at her apartment.

Although Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette is available to watch now, season 22 of The Bachelor is not. Additionally, the two seasons before Luyendyk Jr.’s and the one after is.

