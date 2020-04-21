Need more content? Your wish is HBO Max’s command. The WarnerMedia streaming service announced on Tuesday, April 21, that they will launch on Wednesday, May 27.

The streaming giant will cost $14.99 per month, though current HBO subscribers via AT&T and DirecTV (and HBO Now subscribers) will not have to pay an additional cost.

HBO Max will include 10,000 hours of premium content including the entire HBO service, new and old Warner Bros. series and new Max Originals each monthly, “which guarantee something for everyone in the house – from preschoolers to teens to grownups – with scripted and unscripted series, docs, animation for kids and adults, and movies,” the press release states.

The much-anticipated Friends unscripted reunion special will not be available at launch as originally planned since it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the full library of Friends will be available — as will many other libraries: The Big Bang Theory; Doctor Who; Rick and Morty; The Boondocks; The Bachelor; Sesame Street; The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air; CW shows including Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and Katy Keene; the first season of DC’s Doom Patrol; The O.C.; Pretty Little Liars and CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

Within the first year, the platform will add all seasons of South Park, Gossip Girl, The West Wing and more. In addition to the series, there will also be more than 2,000 movies coming in the first year, including some of the most iconic films ever made.

Throughout the summer and fall, new Max Originals will premiere, including The Flight Attendant, Doom Patrol, Search Party, Expecting Amy, Raised by Wolves, Close Enough and Adventure Time: Distant Lands.

