



“World, meet Minno,” Kufrin, 29, wrote on Instagram earlier this month, sharing a close-up of the pooch’s face. “Previously [known] as Pebbles, she is our pawfect little combo of two things that @gy_yrigoyen and I love most: Minnesota and Reno.”

The dog came to the happy couple from South Korea, and Kufrin quipped on Instagram she and Yrigoyen were making sure Minno’s passport and visa were up-to-date. “But stay tuned as we welcome her into our home later this month,” the reality star added. “She’s going to be our best adventure yet.”

Minno appears to have gotten her traveling papers in order, however, since Kufrin shared a photo of her fiancée cuddling up with the corgi on Sunday, August 18. “Feels like home,” she wrote on Instagram.

As if the puppy weren’t cute enough already, she also has one blue eye and one brown eye. In another upload, Kufrin joked the Minno is “part corgi, part White Walker.”

In her first Instagram caption, Kufrin gave “HUGE thanks” to the rescue organization Bunny’s Buddies “for not only finding our perfect fit, but for rescuing babies like Minno from Korea and China who are abandoned or thrown into meat trucks, shelters or slaughterhouses.”

“You are earth angels and we can’t thank you enough for your hard work, love and dedication to these pups,” she added. “I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

The former Bachelorette also set up Minno with her own Instagram account, @missminothecorgi, but intends to share tons of pics on her personal account too. “You might want to unfollow now if you don’t want to be bombarded with her face all over your screen,” she warned followers.

