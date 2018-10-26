Queen Elizabeth’s Last Corgi Whisper Dies at Windsor Castle

The end of an era. Queen Elizabeth II is mourning the loss of her last Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Whisper, who died at age 12 at Windsor Castle earlier this week, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Whisper was adopted by the 92-year-old royal in 2016. The dog originally belonged to the Queen’s late gatekeeper, Bill Fenwick. Fenwick’s wife, Nancy, used to care for Elizabeth’s dogs while she was traveling on royal duties.

Though Whisper was the last of her corgis, the Queen is still a proud pet parent to two dorgis – corgi and dachshund mixes — named Candy and Vulcan. (Queen Elizabeth previously mourned the loss of her dog, Willow, in April this year.)

Queen Elizabeth has always shown her adoration for her animals. Beyond including them in photoshoots and more, the dogs have become a big topic of conversation in interviews with all of the royal family.

Prior to the nuptials between Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan earlier this year, the 34-year-old Prince gushed over the bond between the Queen’s dogs and his then wife-to-be.

“The Corgis took to you straight away,” Harry teased Meghan in their first-ever joint interview in November 2017. “I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing.”

“That’s true,” the former Suits actress — who is expecting her first child with Harry — responded. “Just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet.”

As for Meghan’s own pup, the Queen has seemingly taken a liking to them as well. Elizabeth was spotted riding to Windsor Castle alongside the Duchess’ beagle just one day before the royal wedding in May. Prior to the news that the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expanding their brood, the couple added a sweet Labrador to their family in October.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!