Meghan Markle’s Dog Rode With Queen Elizabeth to Windsor 

Meghan Markle’s dog, a beagle named Guy, appeared to spend time with Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, May 17, just one month after the queen’s beloved corgi passed away.

The Daily Mail published footage on Friday, May 18, of a dog that looked just like Markle’s beagle in the back of Queen Elizabeth’s car as she drove to Windsor. The outlet was also the first to report on April 18 that Her Majesty was taking the the loss of her 14-year-old corgi, Willow, who died after a long battle with cancer, “extremely hard.”

Prince Harry revealed during his November 2017 engagement interview with Markle, 36, that the queen’s corgis “took” to the former actress “straight away.”

“I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing …. just wagging tails and I was just like ‘Argh,’” Harry explained.

Days before the duo announced their engagement, sources confirmed to Us that the former Suits star was moving to London and taking one of her dogs, Guy, with her, but leaving her other dog, Bogart, in the United States to stay “with friends.”

A U.K. government spokesperson also told Us at the time that Markle had to undergo a very specific process to bring her pups in the country.

The dog “will have to be microchipped, given a rabies vaccination, plus a blood test 30 days after the rabies vaccination to show it has worked,” the spokesperson explained. “The dog will also have to be treated against tapeworm and provide paperwork for all of these vaccinations.”

Markle and Harry are set to wed on Saturday, May 19, at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple, along with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, were all smiles as they met with the queen for tea on Friday.

While Harry’s father, Prince Charles, is set to walk Markle down the aisle, she will ride with her mother to the ceremony in a carriage on Saturday.

