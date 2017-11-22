As Meghan Markle nears her big move to London, a source tells Us Weekly that the actress will have to undergo a very specific process in order to bring her dogs with her into the U.K.

Markle’s two rescue pooches, a labrador-shepherd named Bogart and a beagle named Guy, “will both have to be microchipped, given a rabies vaccination, plus a blood test 30 days after the rabies vaccination to show it has worked,” a U.K. government spokesperson exclusively tells Us Weekly. “The dogs will also have to be treated against tapeworm and provide paperwork for all of these vaccinations.”

As Us exclusively reported on Tuesday, November 21, the 36-year-old Suits star, who will leave the show after season 7, has moved out of her Toronto pad and will soon move in with her boyfriend of more than a year, Prince Harry. A source previously told Us that Markle’s dogs will go “with her mom in L.A. temporarily while she settles in the U.K., and then they’ll make a permanent move with her.”

The U.K. government spokesperson added to Us: “The pets must arrive in the U.K. no more than five days before or after their owner. The owner will also have to declare they will not be giving their dogs to another owner. If all of these requirements are met, then the dogs will not have to stay in quarantine.”

A source close to Markle tells Us, “Meghan has been really concerned with getting her dogs over to London. The U.K. is extremely strict with animals and laws are very harsh. It’s been something she’s been worry about since a London move was decided.”

As previously reported, the actress touched down in London on Saturday, November 18, to spend time with her royal beau, 33. A friend of Markle’s tells Us that the actress has already begun moving into Prince Harry’s two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage and adorning the estate with plants and candles. “There are no plans for them to live separately,” the pal noted. “Meghan will move right in.”

The Horrible Bosses actress and Prince Harry will reside near Prince William and Duchess Kate, who are ready to help Markle settle down in London. “You can’t trust anyone more than family, so it’s no surprise Harry wants them to help make this transition easy for Meghan,” an insider tells Us of Markle’s future in-laws.

Although Markle and Prince Harry have yet to announce their engagement, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the couple will “definitely” have a summer wedding.

Reporting by Travis Cronin.

