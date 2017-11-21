Meghan Markle finished filming her final episode of Suits in Toronto on November 17. Now on to her next job: planning a royal a wedding.

Though the 36-year-old actress and Prince Harry, who commissioned a ring for Markle using diamonds from a brooch that once belonged to his mom, Princess Diana, have yet to announce their engagement, a date has been set. “It will definitely be a summer wedding,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Meghan Markle Through the Years

Markle, who just moved out of her Toronto apartment, will reside in Harry’s two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage, already outfitted with the plants and candles she started bringing in to decorate the place last spring. “There are are no plans for them to live separately,” a friend of Markle’s tells the magazine. “Meghan will move right in.”

15 Charming Throwback Photos of the Royal Family

Her future brother-and-sister-in-law, Prince William and Duchess Kate, are a short walk away if she has any questions. “You can’t trust anyone more than family,” a source tells Us, “so it’s no surprise Harry wants them to help make this transition easy for Meghan.”

Expect an engagement announcement from Markle and Harry, 33, early in the new year. An insider says the official proclamation — including a photo call at Kensington Palace and a syndicated TV interview — “will likely be some time in January. It gives Meghan some to get settled and will be a great start to 2018.”

Prince Harry’s Hottest Moments!

By late June, says another source, Markle — previously wed to talent manager Trevor Engelson from to 2011 to 2013 — will become Harry’s bride. “With Suits over, so so is her life in Toronto,” says a friend of Markle’s. “But she’s really excited about starting a new chapter with Harry.”

For more on Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement and wedding plans, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!