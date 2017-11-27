The Queen’s Corgis Love Meghan Markle Already

A royal’s best friend! Meghan Markle is starting a new chapter in her life with Prince Harry … and so are her dogs.

During the couple’s first-ever joint interview on Monday, November 27, the Suits actress, 36, talked about many moving parts in her life, including getting her canines – a Labrador-Shepherd named Bogart and a Beagle named Guy – adjusted to their new home in the U.K.

Oh, my boys. This pic says it all. Bogart & Guy. 😂 #adoptdontshop #thelookonbogartsface A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 15, 2016 at 6:18pm PDT

“I have two dogs that I’ve had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups,” the new fiancée said in the interview just hours after their engagement announcement. “One is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is — yes he’s in the U.K.. He’s been here for a while.”

Earlier this month, a U.K. government spokesperson exclusively told Us Weekly that both Markle’s dogs will “have to be microchipped, given a rabies vaccination, plus a blood test 30 days after the rabies vaccination to show it has worked,” in order to make the move. The source added, “The dogs will also have to be treated against tapeworm and provide paperwork for all of these vaccinations.”

According to Prince Harry, it appears the new bride-to-be also has two new four-legged friends — Queen Elizabeth’s beloved pups. “The Corgis took to you straight away,” teased Harry. “I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing.”

“That’s true,” Markle added. “Just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet.”

Palace officials confirmed the couple’s engagement earlier Monday. The newly engaged duo then appeared at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace for a photo call. Their wedding is set for spring 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!