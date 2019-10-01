



Kufrin admitted that marrying Yrigoyen is a “distant future” plan, but she detailed her experience moving to Carlsbad, California, with her husband-to-be.

“We love it. We do,” Kufrin, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, September 27, at Lulus first-ever Pop-Up shop in Los Angeles, which is open from September 28 to October 6. “We’ve been traveling quite a bit. It took a while for me to feel like this is home, but I’m finally getting settled and we just added a dog. So it’s finally starting to feel like home.”

Though the B The Label designer noted how it’s been “great” living with the 30-year-old medical sales rep so far, she admitted that it’s been “such an adjustment.”

“I went from living on my own and being used to being very independent and doing things on my own terms at all times, so it’s different,” she said. “I mean, we luckily have our own bathrooms, which is key I think. I’m not gonna lie. It’s very key. But it’s been good. He’s so easy to live with, he’s very easygoing, he’s super clean. The only thing is that he snores and he leaves paper towels around.”

Wedding planning isn’t completely off the table for Kufrin and Yrigoyen. She revealed that the couple have gotten inspiration for their future nuptials by attending the ceremonies of family members and close friends. “We’ve had so many family members get married. Like my sister, and his brother just got married in the past year and had babies and my cousins and some of his best friends are getting married,” she shared.

“I’m like, ‘Let’s get ideas from them, let’s let them have their moment and then eventually once we’re ready and fully settled [we can begin planning our wedding],’” she continued. “I think once we buy a place and are actually settled somewhere and not just renting, we’ll probably get to that next step.”

Kufrin first crossed paths with the Nevada native when he competed for her love on The Bachelorette’s 14th season in 2018. Her leading role on the ABC spinoff came after Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to her on season 22 of The Bachelor earlier that year. However, he broke off their engagement to pursue a relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham, whom he wed in January this year. They also welcomed a daughter, Alessi Ren, in May.

A source told Us exclusively in September that Kufrin and Yrigoyen, who got engaged during The Bachelorette’s season finale, are “really enjoying” being engaged and are “getting to know even more about each other than they already do.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

