



So much has happened for Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen since their engagement on the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette in August 2018.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the former publicist, 29, and the medical sales rep, 30, are “really enjoying” their life as an engaged couple. While fans shouldn’t expect a wedding in the near future, Becca and Garrett have reached some recent relationship milestones. The insider notes that the couple moved into an apartment together in Carlsbad, California, and are “loving the West Coast.”

“Moving in together was a bit of an adjustment at first — as it is for any couple — but they feel at home now,” the source said. “Things are going well. They are really enjoying being engaged and getting to know even more about each other than they already do.”

As for next steps, Becca and Garrett seem to be taking it slow. The source adds that the couple’s “primary focus at the moment” is their dog Minno, a corgi puppy they adopted in August. The insider also reveals that the Bachelor alum is “very busy” with the launch of her new clothing line, BTHELABEL.

Though life in the spotlight has been an adjustment for Garrett, the source says that the Reno, Nevada, native doesn’t mind leaving the glitz and glam to his fiancée while he stays more “low-key” away from the limelight.

“Garrett is the more reserved one in the relationship and doesn’t always feel as comfortable as Becca does in the public eye,” the insider said. “He has been presented with new and exciting opportunities since being on the show, but he is still a low-key, nature-loving guy at heart. He likes leaving the spotlight on Becca.”

Before her engagement to Garrett, Becca competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018. The former race car driver proposed to the Minnesota native in the season finale but broke up with her a couple of months later to pursue his relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham. Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham married in January and share 15-month-old daughter Alessi.

In August, Becca responded to an Instagram user who claimed that Garrett doesn’t “really like” her after she attended Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone’s wedding in June without her fiancé.

“So many people have been DMing me about why Garrett wasn’t with me at the wedding. Blah, blah, blah,” the reality star said on her Instagram Story after Nielson and Randone’s wedding aired on Bachelor in Paradise in August. “It’s actually kind of annoying me because we still are individuals and we still sometimes like to do our own thing.”

She pointed out that the sales rep “had a surprise birthday party the weekend of the wedding, so he couldn’t come.”

The former Bachelorette ended her rant by explaining why it’s completely healthy for couples to spend time apart.

“It’s OK to do your own thing in a relationship sometimes,” she said. “Sorry, guys. You know we can’t do everything together, as much as I want to. But he’s also not with me this weekend because he’s at home with the fur baby because he’s on dad dog duty.”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman

