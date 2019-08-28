



Dozens of Bachelor Nation stars were in attendance for Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s wedding in June. But when the ceremony aired on Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, August 27, some viewers couldn’t help but notice that Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin’s fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen, was not there with her.

“So many people have been DMing me about why Garrett wasn’t with me at the wedding. Blah, blah, blah,” Becca said in a series of videos posted on her Instagram Stories. “It’s actually kind of annoying me because we still are individuals and we still sometimes like to do our own thing.”

The Bachelor alum, 29, explained that the medical sales rep, 30, “had a surprise birthday party the weekend of the wedding, so he couldn’t come.”

Becca said that she was “fine” with Garrett being unable to attend because she still had the chance to “catch up with people like Tia [Booth] and Kendall [Long] and Chris and Krystal and Bibiana [Julian] and all of the lovely people who I haven’t seen in a while.”

“It’s OK to do your own thing in a relationship sometimes,” she reiterated. “Sorry, guys. You know we can’t do everything together, as much as I want to. But he’s also not with me this weekend because he’s at home with the fur baby because he’s on dad dog duty.”

Becca and Garrett met and fell in love on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. He proposed during the season finale on a beach in the Maldives, and the couple have since moved in together in San Diego.

Becca reunited with several of her Bachelor Nation pals at Chris and Krystal’s wedding, which played out on Tuesday’s episode of Paradise. The newlyweds first met on the ABC summer reality series in 2018. Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison officiated their nuptials.

“Married life is great. We feel a lot more stable now knowing that we kind of have accomplished this chapter of putting a ring on one another,” Chris, 31, recently gushed to Us Weekly exclusively. “And honestly there’s just been a lot of growth lately within the relationship and just a lot of great moments, and we’re just really happy for what’s next.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

