Even (former) villains can find love! Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson are officially a Bachelor Nation success story.

Krystal, for her part, quickly came under fire during Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. Fans may remember the personal trainer refusing to attend the rest of a group date during season 22 after Arie invited all of the women out instead of just the winning bowling team, as promised. As a result, Krystal had a meltdown on the car ride back, allegedly slamming her costars and accusing the race car driver of having a “needle d–k.”

Chris, meanwhile, first competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette. The former sales trainer spiraled during the season, going off on both his fellow contestants and Becca herself before he was sent home.

When the twosome met during Bachelor in Paradise season 5, however, there was an instant connection. After bonding over their respective Bachelor/Bachelorette experiences, they started dating. And while there was minor drama during their time on the beach, Chris popped the question on the finale.

A year later, Chris and Krystal returned to Mexico to get married and their nuptials were captured by ABC cameras.

“Married life is great, we feel a lot more stable now knowing that we kind of have accomplished this chapter of putting a ring on one another,” Chris gushed to Us Weekly exclusively before their nuptials aired on Bachelor in Paradise season 6 in August 2019. “And honestly there’s just been a lot of growth lately within the relationship and just a lot of great moments and we’re just really happy for what’s next.”

Krystal echoed her husband’s remarks, noting that Chris is the first person she’s ever trusted in a relationship.

“[It] feels so comforting and peaceful and I feel so supported and like I don’t have to be so strong and independent because my husband has my back and we’re a team,” she explained. “It’s such an incredible feeling.”

Bachelor in Paradise will air Chris and Krystal’s wedding on ABC Tuesday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to revisit their love story: