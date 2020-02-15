Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone Split

No more paradise. Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone have split after nearly eight months of marriage.

The estranged couple gave a statement about going their separate ways on Valentine’s Day. “It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” the pair told Bachelor Nation on Friday, February 14.

“We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply,” the statement continued. “We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Nielson, 32, and Randone got engaged during season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. They tied the knot in Mexico on June 16. Bachelor Nation members in attendance for their nuptials included Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Ben Higgins, Becca Kufrin and host Chris Harrison, who officiated the ceremony.

Back in August 2019, Nielson and Randone revealed to Us Weekly that they were ready to start a family. “She let it be known that she’s off birth control, and I didn’t know that,” Randone exclusively told Us at the ABC All-Star Party & Interview Opportunity in West Hollywood.

Nielson chimed in: “We’re going to spend the rest of the year just detoxing, putting good stuff in our body. We want to start trying for a family at the beginning of the year. So we’re just using the rest of the year to … get situated get our new home [and] take our honeymoon.”

Earlier this month, however, Nielson told Us she wouldn’t want their children to join The Bachelor franchise. “It’s so crazy watching [The Bachelor] because it feels like such a toxic environment they’re in,” the Montana native told Us at the live taping of Iaconette’s “I Don’t Get It” podcast. “Honestly, I just think it’s really scary. … It’s more toward this, like, catty environment. I wouldn’t want them in that. … But I totally would be fine with them being in the environment that I was in because that was splendid.”