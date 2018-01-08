It was only a matter of time before the women started fighting over Arie “Pillow Lips” Luyendyk Jr., but we didn’t think it would happen this quickly. Along with drama, The Bachelor offered up glamorous, hometown and down-and-dirty dates this week. Read on to find out what you missed.

Princess for a Day

Becca K. got the first one-on-one date of the season, with Arie picking her up on a motorcycle to whisk her away to a day that was all about her. Rachel Zoe styled Becca in a slew of her designs, which she got to keep! Arie also gifted her with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels and jewelry from Neil Lane. (Neil didn’t bother showing up; he sent a briefcase-wielding lackey. Guess he’s only contractually obligated to appear in the finale. But who cares? Becca got to keep the earrings!)

Later in the night, Becca opened up about losing her father to brain cancer and being close with her family, and Arie gave her a rose.

Meet the Parents

For his second one-on-one date, Arie took Krystal to his hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona. The Bachelor showed her the Pizza Hut he used to work at and his high school. He even took her to his house to look at old photos and watch home videos. The biggest test was meeting Arie’s parents and brother. Although it seemed to go well, Krystal admitted it scared her to see how close Arie’s family is, considering her own family situation was not as traditional growing up. Krystal shared her insecurities with Arie, but he still gave her a rose. Then they were serenaded by Connor Duermit.

Wrecked

We never knew how soothing it was to watch cars crash into each other repeatedly. Thanks to Arie’s demolition derby group date, we’ve been enlightened. Arie took a whopping 15 women on this date — Maquel, Marikh, Tia, Valerie, Annaliese, Lauren G., Kendall, Bekah M., Jenny, Seinne, Jenna, Caroline, Brittany, Bibiana and Chelsea — so you can imagine how intense that was from the get-go.

First of all, Annaliese had a pre-demo meltdown. She was terrified to participate in the derby because of a “bumper car trauma” she experienced as a kid. Of course, the show had lots of fun with this … at Annaliese’s expense.

Seinne was the last woman standing, and her efforts paid off in the form of a rose. Of course, Arie wasn’t just impressed that Seinne was able to hold her own in a demolition derby. He was also enamored with her intelligence and Yale background. “I barely graduated high school and worked at Pizza Hut,” he joked. But honestly, true.

Also making waves on this group date was Bibiana. Bibiana was riled up about not getting any one-on-one time with Arie during the after-party, and she eventually stormed off in a rage.

Girl Interrupted

Krystal — who, you’ll remember, already had a rose from her one-on-one date with Arie — stole him during the cocktail party, first by interrupting Lauren B.’s time. But she really stoked the flames when she interrupted Bibiana while she was talking to Arie.

Bibiana went off on Krystal, accusing her of having a fake tone and telling her she was done with her. Now this is The Bachelor drama we live for. We highly suggest that Krystal stay out of Bibiana’s way from here on out.

Rose Ceremony

Arie sent three women home during the rose ceremony: Jenny, Valerie and Lauren G. In a hilarious (for us) exchange following her dismissal, Jenny told Arie, “I’m not sad about you. I’m sad about leaving my new friends.” GIRL, really? This isn’t Paradise. But also, thank you for that.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

