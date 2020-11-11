Bachelor in Paradise baby! Krystal Nielson is pregnant with her and boyfriend Miles Bowles’ first child.

“The best things in life happen unexpectedly,” the former reality star, 33, captioned her Wednesday, November 11, YouTube reveal. “The best stories began with, ‘And then all of the sudden.’ The best adventures are never planned. Free yourself from expectations. The best will come when you least expect it.”

In the footage, the Montana native waited for the results of a pregnancy test, saying that she would be “relieved” and ready for a margarita if it was negative and “freaking out” if it was positive. The Bachelor alum then turned the positive test toward the camera and cried.

“I have a baby inside me,” she said. “Oh, my God.”

Nielson and Bowles made their relationship Instagram official in October, eight months after the former ABC personality split from her husband of nearly eight months, Chris Randone.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate,” the former couple captioned their joint statement in February. “Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves. We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

The exes got engaged in 2018 during the 5th season of Bachelor in Paradise. The following year, they exclusively told Us Weekly about their future family plans.

“She let it be known that she’s off birth control, and I didn’t know that,” Randone, 32, said at the time.

His then-wife chimed in, “We’re going to spend the rest of the year just detoxing, putting good stuff in our body. We want to start trying for a family at the beginning of the year. So we’re just using the rest of the year to … get situated get our new home [and] take our honeymoon.”