From walking on the beach to down the aisle! Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone celebrated their engagement with a swanky soiree ahead of their nuptials.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums got all dressed up in a white feathery gown for her and a tan suit for him to toast to their love with family and friends on Thursday, May 2. The couple were joined by several of their fellow Bachelor Nation stars, including Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, Josh Murray, Chelsea Roy, Annaliese Puccini, Katie Morton and Heather Martin.

Randone, 31, told E! News that the pair “really wanted to give everyone a beautiful night to enjoy our engagement because we really haven’t been able to do that yet.”

The bride and groom-to-be went so over the top that they had guests fooled into thinking the reality stars were tying the knot at the party. “Everyone thought it was a surprise wedding,” he admitted. “That’s what everyone couldn’t stop talking about because it felt like a wedding.”

Nielson, for her part, thought “the night really came out beautifully.” The 31-year-old added: “The venue really blew our minds away with how they put it together. It was very enchanting. Being there [and] having our loved ones travel so far to celebrate our engagement really meant the world to us.”

The lavish affair also featured games, plenty of “healthy” food options and more perks. “We had a huge party bus take us and a group of our friends up to these beautiful bath houses that we got ready in,” the fitness coach explained. “We had a champagne hour while we welcomed everyone and then escorted everyone into the marquee where the DJ was and food.”

Randone and Nielson got engaged during season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

