Their love story lives on! Krystal Nielson and Chris Radone, who won Us over on Bachelor in Paradise season 5, are laughing a TV show on YouTube to document their relationship after getting engaged in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“Chris and I decided to launch a YouTube Channel because we wanted another playground to allow supporters and fans into our lives. Season 1 of Glitter and the Goose starts with Chris moving across the country to San Diego to be with me,” Krystal, 31, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “There are a couple episodes that I can’t wait to share as they will take fans into a deep perspective of how the show and social media impacted our lives, individually and as a couple.”

The show, whose title is a nod to the duo’s couple name, will be “a dedication to our fans and ABC family because without them, we would’ve never found each other,” Krystal notes. Chris, also 31, adds to Us, “We feel it’s important for us to share our love story and continue to let people see the evolution of our relationship.”

In the first season, the fitness coach and the businessman will welcome fans into their happy home in San Diego and delve deep into their relationship.

Watch the full video trailer above for more on Krystal and Chris’ new show, which launches on YouTube on Wednesday, January 9!

