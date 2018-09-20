Here comes the bride! Krystal Nielson went wedding dress shopping less than one month after her engagement to Chris Randone aired on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

The fitness guru, 30, tried on gowns at Pol’ Atteu Haute Couture in Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 19. “Save the date,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself in a stunning long-sleeve frock and veil. Random,30, also shared a snapshot of his bride-to-be, writing, “CAN NOT WAIT…”

Earlier this month, the couple opened up about their future plans after falling in love on Paradise. “We’ve had conversations about marriage here in the foreseeable future. Maybe 2019, maybe 2020,” Randone, who previously competed on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season, exclusively told Us Weekly. “We don’t know, but it’s definitely something that we want and it’s definitely something that I couldn’t see myself [doing] with any other person.”

The sales trainer also raved about how Nielson has stood by him despite backlash he’s received from Bachelor Nation regarding his attitude on Kufrin’s season. “She’s been my rock. She has supported me 100 percent of the way. That makes me love her even more because I’ve always wanted a ride-or-die partner,” he gushed. “I knew on Paradise that’s what she resembled based on certain situations. Now, seeing that translate into the real world and her having my back, it just makes me even more understanding of how great of a woman she is.”

Neilson, who vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s affections on The Bachelor season 22, revealed why Randone is her ideal match as well. “I think I always sought someone who was from the perfect family because it’s something I always wanted and I didn’t grow up with,” she explained. “Talking with Chris, I realized that we both grew up without our fathers, with single moms who worked and hustled and weren’t able to be there, especially emotionally, in our childhood … Chris made me really proud of who I was.”

