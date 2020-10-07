The next chapter! Bachelor in Paradise alum Krystal Nielson introduced her new man amid her divorce from Chris Randone.

“This year has been full of ups and downs. Loss, uncertainty, and constant anxiety over when ‘life’ will get back to normal,” the fitness coach, 32, captioned a photo of herself kissing her mystery beau while straddling him in Morro Bay, California, via Instagram on Tuesday, October 6. “But I realized that life isn’t meant for us to replay… but rather for us to embrace, evolve and create new experiences that will continue to shape us into who we are meant to be.”

She continued, “I’ve learned this year to lean into love… To let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me… And to stop putting MY life, and the things that me make ME happy, on hold.”

Nielson thanked her Instagram followers for supporting her through the years, telling them that she is “sooooo excited for this next chapter.”

Later on Tuesday, the Bachelor alum took to her Instagram Story, where she explained that she feels relieved now that her relationship is public.

“I’m honestly smiling so big because I have been wanting to share this post and this picture of a special person in my life for a while,” she said in a series of videos. “I just ultimately decided that I wanna really live in alignment with what I coach, and that is to lean into the things that make you happy and make you feel good and not hide that but fully embrace it. It’s been so hard to keep this a secret, and I’m just so, so, so excited to finally share this with you guys.”

Nielson shared the news nearly eight months after she and Randone, also 32, announced their separation. The reality stars met and got engaged on season 5 of Paradise in 2018 and returned to Mexico in June 2019 to tie the knot on the ABC summer series.

“We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement in February. “We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

The sales trainer exclusively told Us Weekly in August that he “just got the paperwork” from Nielson after she filed for divorce.

“It’s a crazy process, even though I’m still legally married, you know, it’s something that is a memory now,” Randone told Us. “But here’s the interesting thing: I look at this as, like, a moment of gratitude, and I know that’s probably crazy for anyone to hear this, but, you know, you always got to come from a place of love and compassion. There are just things in life that you can’t control.”