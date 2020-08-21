A cordial end. Hours after Chris Randone shared exclusively with Us Weekly that Krystal Nielson had filed for divorce, the Bachelor alum gave an update of her own.

“The past 8 months have not been easy. I’ve been torn between mourning a life that could’ve been and determined to fight for the future that I know I deserve,” Neilson, 32, began in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 20. “With respect and support for one another, Chris and I have decided to move forward with filing for divorce. We are grateful for the events that brought us to find one another, as we have been great teachers on our journey of personal discovery and growth. I believe that there can be beauty inside of pain when we have the courage to look within with compassion and a willingness to grow.”

The health coach added, “We all deserve to live a beautiful life we love and sometimes we realize it’s time to let go and LET GOD. Thank you for the well wishes and continued support. It means the world.”

Randone opened up to Us earlier in the day about their breakup.

“It’s becoming more real, the separation, which you know, is, you know, obviously turning into a divorce. Just got the paperwork, not too long ago,” the salesman, 32, told Us while promoting his new book, Change Your Mindset, Change Your Energy, Change Your Life, with coauthor Eric Bigger. “It’s a crazy process, even though I’m still legally married, you know, it’s, it’s something that is a memory now. But here’s the interesting thing. I look at this as like a moment of gratitude and I know that’s probably crazy for anyone to hear this, but you know, you always got to come from a place of love and compassion. There are just things in life that you can’t control.”

The pair, who met during season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, married in June 2019. Less than eight months later, they announced their split.

“Krystal has moved on,” the Florida native shared with Us on Thursday. “I’ve accepted that, but more importantly, I’ve also looked at it as I’m grateful for those few years. I take nothing back, no regrets. Now it’s time to focus on me. I think I had so much energy putting into the relationship that I abandoned myself. And so now I’m making sure that I’m a priority and I’m going to be focusing on what’s going to help me become better moving forward.”

Randone first appeared on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette. Nielson, for her part, joined Bachelor Nation appearing on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor.