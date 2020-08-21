Chris Randone Wants to ‘Get Back Out There’ After Krystal Nielson Split

Chris Randone is just about ready to start dating again following his split from estranged wife Krystal Nielson — but will Bachelor Nation see him look for love again in Mexico?

“I mean, as a man, [I] definitely want to get back out there. You know you want to feel masculine, you want to just feel some sort of physical touch,” the 32-year-old reality TV personality told Us Weekly exclusively. “I definitely want to see what’s out there as far as just talking and connections and stuff like that. I’ve been definitely doing my due diligence on a few people that, you know, just catch my eye out there. So just gradually kind of getting my feet wet.”

Randone and Nielson, 32, called it quits in February after less than eight months of marriage. While he hoped the pair might reconcile, the fitness coach has officially filed for divorce, the Florida native confirmed.

“I’ll tell you what divorce is not easy. Like mentally, physically — and not only that, I definitely want to just experience life,” Randone told Us. “We have a pandemic right now, which I’m actually thankful for it because all these women who are single out there, it’s like, I’m on the grind right now in the gym. I’m getting ready. So that way, like when the pandemic is over, like I’m just going to splash the market, you know? So I’m just going with it, but definitely, in the foreseeable future, I would hope to start getting out there for sure.”

Randone opened up to Us while promoting his new book, Change Your Mindset, Change Your Energy, Change Your Life, with coauthor Eric Bigger. The Bachelorette season 13 contestant has also slowly stepped back in the dating scene amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’ve been on a few dates, but this year has been really about me, my career and what I want in life. Last year, I was so heavy. I wanted to be in a relationship,” Bigger admitted. “I was asking women to travel with me, like, let’s do this, let’s do that. I [was] just so thirsty for [a] relationship. And going into this year, it was like, the intention was to kind of conquer anything negative or anything that I felt had power over me and just let things play out, but really focus on my personal life and my career. Not so a relationship with another person, but to be in the best relationship with myself.”

Both Bigger, 32, and Randone looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise season 5. While the latter met Nielson on the show, he isn’t sure if he would be down for another stint in Mexico.

“It takes a toll on you. I did the most you could do in Paradise, right? Like I succeeded,” he told Us. “I accomplished the angle. Do I believe in the process of the show? Absolutely. I think it works 100 percent. I mean, look at me, however, I mean, that’s a tough to say because my end result, but it’s OK.”

Bigger is also unsure, but would consider returning to the reality show if he was interested in someone in Bachelor Nation.

“That’s a big question mark,” he said. “I will literally go there for that person, but thinking out loud, no, I’ve done it. You know, it’s tough. If you don’t find your person, it can be tough, especially for the guys.”

Randone agreed. “I don’t know if I could stomach it, but if I’m in a position in my life where I feel great in all aspects and Eric made a great point, if there’s someone there or a couple of girls there who I really want to get to know .. .I would have [that talk] with the producers and see if it’s a good fit for me,” he said. “But other than that, I wouldn’t just go just to go, right? I’m not really the type that looks for likes. I’m not the type that looks for, you know, views or, you know, I’m not the cloud chaser. So, if I go it’s because I definitely have a woman on my radar and I would love to just be in a position where we have that environment where we can get to know one another.”