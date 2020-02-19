Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone don’t know what their future holds. Days after the Bachelor in Paradise couple announced their separation, Nielson is giving fans more insight into their situation.

“Hi guys … I have been living in like this daze,” the 32-year-old reality TV personality began in a series of videos on Tuesday, February 18, via her Instagram Stories. “I want to thank everybody for reaching out and showing so much love and so much support. And, you know, I just feel like I’m just in this daze where like my life doesn’t feel like it’s my life. It feels like I’m on a TV show.”

Nielson and Randone met and got engaged on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. The following season, fans watched the pair exchange vows at their June 2019 nuptials. As the fitness coach got visibly emotional on Tuesday, she told her followers that she feels like she’s “watching” her own life.

“This has been our first public relationship. I’ve never had a public relationship before,” she explained. “I mean the moment we first met and kissed and got engaged and got married was all publicized on television. So we’ve had so many of you rooters and supporters and we knew that taking some time apart could be painful, but that’s how much that we are rooting for one another and supporting one another and what each of us needs to do.”

Nielson added their relationship “may look unconventional” right now.

“And I think that each relationship can have its own rules and establish what works for them,” she said. “But we are best friends that just have each other’s back through and through.”

The Bachelor alum made sure her fans knew that Randone, 32, was looped in on her post.

“I told Chris I wanted to break my ‘silence’ on IG and let our people into what we are working through. He supported me and, hence, let me take this photo,” she wrote alongside a photo of her estranged husband smiling.

The health coach added, “And doesn’t he look happy??”

Nielson and Randone announced their separation on Friday, February 14, in a joint statement.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” the pair said. “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”