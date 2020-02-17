Bachelor in Paradise couple Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone told Us Weekly exclusively that they were preparing to have a baby before their surprise split.

“She let it be known that she’s off birth control, and I didn’t know that,” the Bachelorette alum, 32, told Us in August 2019.

“We’re going to spend the rest of the year just detoxing, putting good stuff in our body,” Nielson, 32, told Us at the time. “We want to start trying for a family at the beginning of the year. So we’re just using the rest of the year to … get situated get our new home [and] take our honeymoon.”

Randone said that the pair had completed “a full panel bloodwork” in preparation, adding, “We’re making sure we create a beautiful, healthy baby.”

But those plans to start a family were not to be — on Valentine’s Day, the couple announced their breakup after nearly eight months of marriage.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” the pair told Bachelor Nation in a statement on Friday, February 14.

“We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply,” they continued. “We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

The reality TV stars, who met and fell in love on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, married in Mexico last June at a celebration attended by Bachelor Nation stars including Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin. The wedding was officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison and the nuptials aired on an episode of Paradise in August.

That same month they talked to former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky about their relationship.

“Saying ‘I do’ and making that commitment to one another, I feel like our relationship is just in a completely different transcended state where we are a team and have each other’s backs no matter what,” Neilson said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“For the first time in my life, I really feel safe,” she added. “I didn’t experience that a lot growing up being with a single mom. It’s so great to have a strong man.”