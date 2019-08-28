



He’s got jokes! After Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson tied the knot on Bachelor in Paradise, the groom took a lighthearted dig at The Bachelorette alum Jed Wyatt.

“Jed reached out to offer free music appearance for our wedding but we kindly declined #bachelorinparadise,” Chris, 31, tweeted on Tuesday, August 27, as his wedding to Krystal, also 31, aired on the ABC reality dating series.

Jed reached out to offer free music appearance for our wedding but we kindly declined #bachelorinparadise — Chris Randone (@ChrisRandone) August 28, 2019

Jed, 25, pulled out his guitar several times to serenade Hannah Brown while competing on her season of The Bachelorette earlier this year. The Alabama native, 24, ended up choosing the singer-songwriter as her winner, and during his proposal in Greece, he even sang a song that he wrote for her. However, Hannah later broke off their engagement after hearing conflicting stories about Jed’s past relationship.

After the finale aired in July, the Nashville resident appeared on Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, where he opened up about highlighting his budding music career on TV. He said that he “never would have dreamed” producers would encourage him to play guitar as much as he did during his time in the Bachelor mansion, adding, “[Hannah] liked when I played and wanted me to play.”

Since appearing on season 15, Jed has stayed in touch with several of Hannah’s other suitors, including Dylan Barbour and Garrett Powell. “There is one big [text] chain with the guys and then a few smaller ones with each of the cliques that hung out the most in the house,” a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “The majority of the guys don’t have any negative feelings about Jed, but there are a few who do wish things would have ended differently for both Hannah and themselves.”

Chris and Krystal, meanwhile, met on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 in the summer of 2018, one year before host Chris Harrison officiated their wedding on the summer series.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!