



If only Hannah Brown could be a spy in this group chat. Several of the contestants from season 15 of The Bachelorette — including winner Jed Wyatt — keep in touch via a group text, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

“There is one big chain with the guys and then a few smaller ones with each of the cliques that hung out the most in the house,” one insider tells Us. “The majority of the guys don’t have any negative feelings about Jed, but there are a few who do wish things would have ended differently for both Hannah and themselves.”

The source adds that Jed is “especially close” with Dylan Barbour, but he “also keeps in touch with” Garrett Powell, John Paul Jones, Connor Saeli and “some others.”

A second source adds that Jed “regularly chimes in,” even though “some of the guys still have ill feelings and resentment toward him.”

Jed’s relationship with Hannah came to an end after she learned through the media that the aspiring country singer wasn’t honest about his relationship with ex Haley Stevens. While Jed claimed during the live reunion special that he ended things in his “heart” just “not verbally” with Haley, Hannah called off their engagement.

The group’s relationship with fellow contestant Luke Parker, however, is even more rocky, per the first source.

“Luke P. is by far the outcast of the group,” the first source tells Us. “No one really reaches out to him at all, and a lot of the guys didn’t even bother to follow him on social media after the show.”

Luke came under fire during the season after he slut-shamed Hannah for sleeping with Peter Weber during the overnight dates. After the former pageant queen sent Luke packing, he returned in the finale, only to be eliminated by Hannah again.

The last time several of the men saw Luke was during the Men Tell All reunion taping last month. According to the controversial cast member’s brother, Luke left in tears amid backlash from Hannah and the other contestants.

“[Viewers are] telling him he needs psychological help, he has psychological issues … I was in the airport to meet my brother after the filming of the Men Tell All, and he was in tears,” Mike Parker said on Fox Nation on July 18. “That was the first time that I’ve seen him … hurt on this show, I mean, throughout this whole process. And it was tough for me. It was tough for me to see him like that.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!