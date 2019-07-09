The Bachelorette alum Garrett Powell showed support for Hannah Brown’s frontrunner, Jed Wyatt, after the singer-songwriter came under fire for allegedly having a girlfriend back at home.

“Love you Jed,” the pro golfer, 27, wrote in the comments section of Wyatt’s Instagram post on Monday, July 8. “Keep fighting my man. You know the boys are all here for you!”

The Nashville native, 25, took to Instagram earlier on Monday to break his silence on the headline-making accusations that he was dating a fellow musician named Haley Stevens when he joined the cast of the ABC reality dating series’ 15th season.

“Hi y’all. Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will,” he captioned a family photo. “Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health. It goes beyond what is said online.”

Wyatt claimed that “threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to” his relatives’ homes, in addition to his parents and sister “being verbally attacked in public.”

“I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people,” he added. “I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.”

Wyatt confessed to Brown, 24, on the June 3 episode that he initially saw The Bachelorette as “a huge platform” and “came in with that mindset,” but he eventually found himself falling in love with her. “It’s beyond a show at this point,” he said.

Later that month, Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Stevens told Us Weekly that she did not want to “hold him back from this opportunity” to promote his music career. “You don’t necessarily think about the fact that hearts are going to get involved, there are going to be feelings involved,” she said.

Stevens later found out on the “Reality Steve Podcast” that Wyatt allegedly cheated on her with another woman 10 days before they went on vacation to the Bahamas. She broke down in tears as host Steve Carbone explained the timeline and claimed he had “the text messages to prove it.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

