It’s safe to say Luke Parker wasn’t the most popular contestant in the Bachelor mansion competing for Hannah Brown’s heart on The Bachelorette, but Connor Saeli wants fans to know there is more to the story.

The 24-year-old investment analyst shared a lengthy message about the drama surrounding Luke hours before the “Men Tell All” reunion special aired on Monday, July 22.

“The boys are back tonight! I want to give everyone some context on what I said to Luke P tonight before they are quick to judge myself and the other guys,” Connor began via Instagram. “What you did not see on tv, is that I was one of the only people to give Luke a chance and at times the only person who would speak to him later on in the season. I gave him words of encouragement before his dates and discussed with him how he was feeling.”

Connor was eliminated during the July 1 episode of the ABC dating series after he told the former pageant queen that he felt “those feelings of falling in love” with her. Hannah, for her part, told Connor that she had stronger feelings for the other men, including Luke, and sent him packing.

“Week after week some event occurred with Luke that impacted the time everyone had with Hannah, and even though that happened I gave him the benefit of the doubt until it reached a point where I was honestly just over it like everyone else,” Connor wrote on Monday. “It was incredibly frustrating to live through that and watch it back on tv because of how he negatively impacted everyone’s experience, including Hannah’s. Throughout the show I only focused my attention on building my relationship with Hannah and not getting involved with the drama surrounding Luke.”

Connor added that he was “infuriated” after he watched the series back and saw how Luke’s actions “impacted” his relationship with Hannah.

“I wish I had said what I said in a different way, but I along with all the other guys are 100% allowed to speak our minds. There is a difference between bullying and calling someone out who has been toxic to this entire experience,” he explained on Monday. “We all said what we needed to say and have now moved on. Although it may not seem like it, every single guy on the stage tonight supports each other in growing from this experience and becoming the best men we can be.”

Luke, for his part, previously admitted he made “mistakes” with Hannah back in May. The Georgia native’s family has since spoken out defending his portrayal on the ABC series.

“The only thing that’s obvious to me is this show is produced by people who are very much opposed to a biblical Gospel,” Luke’s brother, Mike Parker, told the Gainesville Times on Saturday, July 20. “And I wholeheartedly believe that from the very beginning of the show, they have meticulously drawn this narrative that Luke’s a liar, that he is a manipulator who, to this point that we are now, no matter what Luke says, no one is going to listen to him.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

