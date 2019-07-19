Family over everything. In the wake of Luke Parker’s headline-making exit from The Bachelorette over his argument with lead Hannah Brown about sex and religion, the import/export manager’s brother, Mike Parker, shared his thoughts on how the season played out.

“[Our family] followed the spoiler accounts after Luke had left, and everything seemed like sunshine and roses to us. And then Hannah actually came for the hometown date, and that’s the first that we heard that things weren’t going well and the guys in the house didn’t like him,” Mike said on Fox Nation on Thursday, July 18. “That’s when we kind of took a second guess of, ‘Hey, maybe things aren’t going the way we thought they were.’”

Mike explained that Luke, 24, watched Brown, also 24, compete on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year, and her Christian faith “made an impression on him.” Mike’s wife, Hannah Parker, sent in an application for the ABC reality dating series on her brother-in-law’s behalf, and Luke ended up making the final cut of 33 suitors. However, now the family is not happy with how the show portrayed Luke.

“I do believe that they have attacked him because he’s made a bold stance for his faith,” Mike claimed. “He’s been a man of faith on that show, and I believe all season long they’ve pinned those names on him, they’ve pinned those labels, because of his stance for his faith.”

Mike complained that “a lot of the guys” who were eliminated appeared on Good Morning America afterward to discuss their journey on The Bachelorette. But Luke, he noted, did not have that opportunity.

“When Luke was eliminated from the show, they actually brought a former Bachelor [Nick Viall] and a former Bachelorette [Rachel Lindsay] onto the show to talk about Luke on Luke’s behalf, and talk about what a horrible person he was and that they don’t want a man like him representing their Christianity,” Mike said.

Later in his interview with Fox News, Mike continued to blast ABC. “On Monday, the Men Tell All is coming out. Luke basically gets ambushed there. They have an agenda. They’ve had an agenda all season long about a narrative that they want to play about Luke,” he claimed. “They’ve manipulated conversations, they’ve manipulated interactions, they’ve left conversations out to basically climax here at the Men Tell All.”

As an example, Mike alleged that Luke and Brown were “on the same page” about sex before marriage during an unaired conversation in his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia.

Mike pointed out that Luke was called “a slut-shamer, a misogynist” online after his televised argument with Brown, which led to his elimination on the Monday, July 15, episode. He further alleged that the former Miss Alabama USA called Luke “the embodiment of toxic masculinity” during the recent Men Tell All taping.

“That’s the Luke P. character that ABC created. That is not Luke Parker, my brother,” Mike said. “That’s not the person that he is, and I would tell America that, that this person that they’ve seen labeled as a liar — an evil, pathological liar, narcissistic, all these key words they’ve been pushing all season — are a fictitious character created by ABC.”

Us Weekly has reached out to ABC for comment.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

