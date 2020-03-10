It might not be over for Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson just yet. The Bachelorette alum sent his estranged wife love while watching part one of The Bachelor season 24 finale.

“On a side note … I miss my wife #TheBachelor,” Randone, 32, tweeted while watching Peter Weber struggle after Madison Prewett left during the Monday, March 9, episode of the series.

Randone and Nielson, also 32, tied the knot in June 2019 after meeting and getting engaged on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. The twosome announced their split last month.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” they said in a joint statement on February 14. “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Days later, Nielson got visibly emotional while giving fans more insight into their struggles.

“I just feel like I’m just in this daze where like my life doesn’t feel like it’s my life. It feels like I’m on a TV show,” the fitness coach told her Instagram followers. “I mean the moment we first met and kissed and got engaged and got married was all publicized on television. So we’ve had so many of you rooters and supporters and we knew that taking some time apart could be painful, but that’s how much that we are rooting for one another and supporting one another and what each of us needs to do.”

Nielson added that the twosome’s marriage looks “unconventional,” but they don’t know what the future holds.

“I think that each relationship can have its own rules and establish what works for them,” she said. “But we are best friends that just have each other’s back through and through.”

The health coach also shared a photo of Randone smiling. “I told Chris I wanted to break my ‘silence’ on IG and let our people into what we are working through. He supported me and, hence, let me take this photo,” she wrote at the time. “And doesn’t he look happy??”

While Randone deleted his social media accounts prior to the separation announcement, he returned to both Twitter and Instagram this month.

“Sometimes, you just need a break,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself on Monday via Instagram. “In a beautiful place. alone. to figure everything out.”

The duo previously opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about their plans to start a family. “We want to start trying for a family at the beginning of the year,” Nielson told Us in August 2019. “So we’re just using the rest of the year to … get situated get our new home [and] take our honeymoon.”

Randone added at the time that the pair were “making sure we create a beautiful, healthy baby.”