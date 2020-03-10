The pressure is on. After part one of the Monday, March 9, episode of The Bachelor finale, Peter Weber was in a tough spot — and it’s about to get more intense.

In a trailer for part two of the finale, Peter, 28, must decide if he wants to propose to Hannah Ann Sluss — since Madison Prewett decided to go home during part one and was convinced they couldn’t make things work.

“I do believe things happen for a reason. I believe that when you find true love, it will always rise above all,” he says in the sneak peek.

However, later in the trailer, Madison, 23, sits down with Chris Harrison and reveals that she regrets saying goodbye to Peter.

“My heart, until this day, has wanted Peter,” she reveals. Meanwhile, Hannah Ann, 23, is shown saying, “That was like a knife in my heart.” Meanwhile, Peter’s mom is shown sobbing … again.

During Monday night’s episode, Peter’s family met both Madison and Hannah Ann but they made it very clear that they thought the pilot should be with Hannah Ann.

“Hannah Ann loves you with all her heart. Don’t let her go! Don’t let her go! Bring her home to us! We will welcome her with open arms,” his mom told him to through tears. “She’s a dream come true, and God has placed her there for you. That’s what love stories are made out of!”

Peter then gets upset with his mom for being so emotional, telling her that she “has to stop doing this” so he can follow his heart.

While Madison finally told Peter that she loved him, during their final date, she chose to leave.

“I came here hoping to find love and I did. But I think about that phrase, ‘Can love conquer all?’ and it really got me thinking because I think about love and I think about how much I want you and I want this so badly,” she said. “But I think when you want something so badly, I think a lot of times, you can’t see clearly. I don’t know if we can give each other what we need.”

She then stated that being a great “warrior” was also about “knowing when to surrender.” With that, she walked away so that he could still find what he was looking for.

He headed into his final date with Hannah Ann upset about Madison. While he tried to enjoy the date, she could tell something was off and let him know at the end of the night that she wasn’t thrilled hearing he was torn in two different directions.

Part two of The Bachelor finale airs on Tuesday, March 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen on Spotify to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants.

