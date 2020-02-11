Who in the world ends up with Peter Weber’s final rose?

“I didn’t go into it thinking this has to go unspoiled,” the 28-year-old pilot told E! News in January about the ending. “But just kind of what happens, everyone will see is why I just feel that way. For me, I understand that there’s the group that wants to get all that stuff, but I kind of relate it to football. If you know who wins the Super Bowl at the end, you kind of look at the season a little differently, or you don’t look at it the same at all. So just because of the circumstances, for me it’s cool to know that people can possibly follow me on this journey not knowing how it ends. It’s kind of unique, and that’s the reason I brought it up. But I didn’t intend for it to go that way, it just did.”

Peter encouraged fans to “just enjoy the ride” at the time.

In the promo for the rest of the season, viewers see Chris Harrison tell the pilot that “there is something you should know” before he seemingly proposes to someone.

“Before you do what you’re about to do, there is something you should know,” Harrison says in the clip. ”There’s something I just found out, something all of us found out. I’m not sure how all of this ends, so I just wanted to give you a heads up.”

As a result, Peter breaks down.

“Obviously it’ll all play out and you’ll see what it means,” he told E! News about the teaser. “But that moment was very tough, a very difficult moment for me. That week, hardest week of my life, and you guys will see why.”

While Peter has insisted that the ending won’t leak since the beginning, longtime Bachelor executive producer Martin Hilton told Entertainment Tonight that he isn’t so sure.

“I’m happy he’s confident. In all my years of doing it, it’s always somehow been spoiled,” Hilton said in January. “For me, it’s actually sometimes free publicity, honestly. Because I think people watch anyway, and the same way you know how a Disney movie is going to end when you start watching it, people still watch it, because you want to see the journey. So, that’s what we really focus on. And if we were to get upset about spoilers, then I’d be upset all day long.”

Harrison added: “Peter and I, going through this together, had no idea this was happening and how this was going to all come to an end. It’s riveting, and it really is breathtaking and it’ll break your heart.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for Peter’s reactions to the several fan theories: