The ending of Peter Weber’s season ofThe Bachelor has remained a mystery, but some viewers are convinced the 28-year-old pilot is secretly seeing his producer Julie LaPlaca.

As first revealed on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, however, Peter does not end up with the ABC employee.

“There really is no truth to Peter being with Julie,” a source says. “They were friends, but nothing romantic has ever happened between them.”

While fans have spotted Peter and Julie hanging out post-production, the source tells Us that they “act like colleagues and friends around each other.”

The producer theory first surfaced after Peter spent New Year’s Eve with Julie in Times Square in New York City. The speculation was fueled when they were spotted at a winery earlier this month. Chris Harrison, for his part, called Peter and Julie’s relationship “intimate” during an interview with Access.

“Julie, an amazing, talented, smart producer that works for us — works on the show, so she’s with Peter,” he said on Tuesday, February 25. “You spend that much time together we all get close. Sometimes those lines get blurred. The only rules are, Peter needs to have the best opportunities to find love. If something were to mess that up, then we would step in. We would help.”

ABC exec Rob Mills also played coy about the ending.

“Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer!” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy.”

While time will tell if Peter is lucky in love with any of his final three — Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss or Madison Prewett — season 24 of the dating series has shaped up to be one of the most dramatic yet.

“Peter is so earnest,” the source tells Us. “He is so innately sweet that [the drama] was hard for him.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.