Who will be handing out roses this spring? While Bachelor Nation is divided on who should be the next Bachelorette, it seems Hannah Brown is officially out of the running.

Not long after Jed Wyatt proposed to the 25-year-old Alabama native on season 15 of The Bachelorette, Hannah found herself single again as reports surfaced that the 25-year-old aspiring country singer wasn’t honest about his relationship with his ex. While the Dancing With the Stars champ nearly rekindled her romances with the rest of her final three — Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber — she confirmed her single status last month.

While some fans want to see Hannah’s journey to find love continue, she will no longer be available to tape the upcoming 16th season because she is reuniting with her dance partner Alan Bersten. Hannah confirmed on February 19 that she is joining the Dancing With the Stars live tour for five more shows through March.

Hannah previously said on the “Scrubbing In” podcast that she doesn’t think The Bachelorette is her ticket to a happy ending.

“I’m still like currently just sitting at a coffee shop like just waiting for somebody to happen. I think that being on the Bachelorette is a way to find love … I don’t think it’s my only option to find love,” she explained. “I’m still having hope with the coffee thing … Like somebody is just going to show up. I do think there was a lot of good that came out of it.”

The former Miss Alabama added that she’s focused on her career.

“I’m really trying to focus on what I have right now, and that’s building a home and working on other opportunities. I might have not found love, but I did find myself,” Hannah declared. “I have more confidence in what I can do and working towards that … I don’t need a man. I want a man and I think that’s OK. I’m just learning to be patient and learning to find happiness where I am now because it’s not what I ever expected.”

