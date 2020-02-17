Waiting for her rose! Hannah Brown admitted that her attempt at dating after The Bachelorette hasn’t been going too smoothly.

The former reality star, 25, joked that she’s been put on the waitlist for the members-only dating app Raya “for months” in a candid Instagram Story on Sunday, February 16. Brown sat beside her friend Elyse Murphy and teased that she’s ready to move onto Christian Mingle.

“I don’t know if you know this, but I was the Bachelorette. And I can’t get on Raya,” the former pageant queen said in the video. “I’ve been on the waiting list for months now … I’m done. Christian Mingle, here I come. I might not be allowed on Christian Mingle at this point, but Jesus still loves me.”

The Dancing With the Stars champion threw in her season 15 catchphrase, which she told former contestant Luke Parker after he made a controversial comment about Brown’s sex life. It was then that she revealed the infamous windmill moment with current Bachelor Peter Weber.

Brown’s journey to finding love hasn’t been an easy one, but she hasn’t lost hope. The reality TV personality admitted to hosts Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad on a recent episode of their “Scrubbing In” podcast that her romantic ups and downs have helped her gain “more confidence” in herself.

“I think that being on the Bachelorette is a way to find love … I don’t think it’s my only option to find love,” Brown said. “I do think there was a lot of good that came out of it.”

After she paid a visit to Weber, 28, in the early episodes of his run as the Bachelor, members of Bachelor Nation were curious as to whether Brown would make a second attempt at finding her husband on the reality series. Despite widespread speculation, she revealed that she doesn’t know if now is the right time for another round as the Bachelorette.

“I’m really trying to focus on what I have right now, and that’s building a home and working on other opportunities. I might have not found love, but I did find myself,” she said on the podcast. “I have more confidence in what I can do and working towards that … I don’t need a man. I want a man and I think that’s OK. I’m just learning to be patient and learning to find happiness where I am now because it’s not what I ever expected.”