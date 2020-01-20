Jennifer Aniston has reality TV on the brain. The Morning Show star had strong opinions about Hannah Brown during her red carpet interview at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19.

“Of course!” Aniston, 50, exclaimed when Entertainment Tonight asked if she’s watching season 24 of The Bachelor.

While the Friends alum waited to “hold her prediction” for the winner of Peter Weber’s heart, she made it clear that she doesn’t want the 25-year-old former pageant queen to return for a third time.

“I do think Hannah can stay home now,” she said on Sunday. While Aniston agreed that Brown and Weber, 28, clearly still had feelings for each other, she believes the producers are “just using these poor women” at this point.

Brown, who sent Weber home after the fantasy suite dates during season 15 of The Bachelorette, first appeared during the season premiere of The Bachelor earlier this month. After saying goodbye to the pilot, she returned at the end of the episode and admitted that she made a mistake by picking Jed Wyatt.Following an emotional conversation, the pair parted ways again.

After the conclusion of their talk aired on January 13, Weber admitted to Us Weekly that he was “just as frustrated” as the contestants by Brown’s appearances on the season.

“The entire time I was talking with Hannah, in the back of my mind, I was thinking about them and what that was going to do to them. And, you know, I knew they had sacrificed their time to be there, and give it a shot with me,” he said. ”I tried to do my best from that moment on to really show them that I was ready to leave that in the past and just focus on them. And, you know, I feel like I did my best job and that’s all I could have done.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.