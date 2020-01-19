Pour a glass of wine, layer on a hydrating sheet mask and get excited! Tonight, the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards airs live on TNT and TBS at 8:00 P.M. EST. In preparation for the celeb-studded evening, stars are prepping behind-the-scenes with the help of hair stylists, makeup artists, manicurists and more!

Celebrities and their glam squads are so excited for the celebratory night full of film and T.V., that they’ve taken to social media to share sneak peeks of what’s to come on the red carpet. Some of the stars to tease their SAGs beauty looks so far include Millie Bobby Brown, Joey King and Rachel Brosnahan.

Keep scrolling to find out which celeb visited their go-to facialist before the ceremony and who’s been getting ready since 11 A.M. If you’re feeling impatient waiting for celebs to hit the red carpet after all of those preparations, kill some time by checking out Us Weekly’s picks for the best SAG Awards looks of all time.