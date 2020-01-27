What friends are for. Alan Bersten was always there for Hannah Brown during Dancing With the Stars — even when she went to visit Peter Weber on The Bachelor and things got very intense, very fast.

“She is a very honest person and I think she’ll say that it did affect her and you know, at the time, I wasn’t 100 percent aware of everything that was going on,” Bersten, 25, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, January 27, while promoting the upcoming “Dancing with the Stars: Journey to Paradise” fan event. “She told me some things … luckily I was able to help her get through it.”

The former Bachelorette, also 25, returned to see Weber, 28, on The Bachelor premiere, which was filmed on September 19 — three days after she and Bersten made their debut on the Dancing With the Stars season 28 premiere. She appeared again on the reality dating show to host a group date — and admit to Weber she regretted choosing Jed Wyatt over him — on September 24, one day after week 2 of DWTS aired.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum admitted that Brown often became “emotional” in rehearsals but he always reassured his partner.

“It was a very real moment and you know, she realized that I was there for her. If she needed anything I could help her own and she could confide in me,” he said, but didn’t want to comment on her relationship with the pilot. “I don’t watch the show enough to know enough about Peter, so I want her to be happy.”

Brown will join Bersten on the Dancing With the Stars tour on Tuesday, January 28, in New York City. In May, Bersten and many other fan favorites — including judge Bruno Tonioli, alum Joey Fatone, Ginger Zee, Rashad Jennings and pros Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson and more — will head to the Bahamas for “Dancing with the Stars: Journey to Paradise.”

Bersten noted that there’s been “no stress” with the tour — things are much different than they are during the show: “When we’re on tour, it’s a celebration. You just enjoy every day!”