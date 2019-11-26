Hannah Brown isn’t passing out roses anymore, but she’ll probably be receiving some soon! Bachelor Nation was quick to congratulate the former Bachelorette after she won season 28 of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, November 25.

“WE DID IT! Thank you all so much,” the 25-year-old reality TV personality wrote alongside a photo from the finale with her partner Alan Bersten.

The 25-year-old professional dancer, for his part, told Us Weekly and other reporters that he “can’t even put into words” how he feels about winning the mirrorball trophy with the former pageant queen.

“It’s my first win! I cried like a baby. It was the best feeling in the world and I’m so proud of Hannah,” he said after the Monday finale aired. “I can’t believe this journey ended like this and I’m just happy. … It’s been 11 weeks of nonstop work and fun and I’m just, I can’t even put into words the feeling that I got.”

Brown rose to fame after competing for Colton Underwood’s heart on season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. She was later named the season 14 Bachelorette. While Brown found love with winner Jed Wyatt, she broke off their engagement after learning that the aspiring country singer wasn’t truthful about his past relationship.

The former Miss Alabama spoke candidly with Us about being vulnerable on both DWTS and The Bachelorette earlier this month.

“You’re being judged on something you’ve never done before, and having to learn a dance with a professional in a few days. It makes me very vulnerable in the sense of, like, how I feel sometimes because, you know, you’re watching a professional do it and I’m never going to be that,” she explained on November 13. “Just knowing that I’m doing my best and that I can see myself continuing to improve has been really incredible. I don’t really know any other way than to be vulnerable or just be myself.”

