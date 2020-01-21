Despite what people may think, Hannah Brown and Peter Weber are not dating after The Bachelor — according to the former Bachelorette.

“Am I dating anyone? Nope,” Brown, 25, replied to a question during an Instagram Live Q&A on Monday, January 20. She also explained that she was at her gynecologist’s office — but “no, there’s no way I’m pregnant.”

Weber, 28, placed third on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, but she then showed up on night 1 of his season of The Bachelor. After returning the wings he gifted her with, she returned to host a group date. Backstage, the exes got very close and she admitted that she regretted choosing Jed Wyatt at the end. The pilot asked if she’d consider staying for the show, but ultimately she went home (and continued competing on Dancing With the Stars).

Some of the women became annoyed with Brown — something that the pilot completely understood. “I was just as frustrated, if not more,” he told Us Weekly exclusively on January 16. “The entire time I was talking with Hannah, in the back of my mind, I was thinking about them and what that was going to do to them. And, you know, I knew they had sacrificed their time to be there, and give it a shot with me.”

In a trailer for the Bachelor finale, Weber gets news from Chris Harrison that makes it look like his ending is quite shocking. “Peter’s season is unpredictable and riveting in another way and we don’t see it coming,” the host, 48, told Us earlier this month. “It’s gut-wrenching.”

With that, many fans on social media have wondered if Weber ultimately ends up with Brown. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Later in the Q&A, the Alabama native admitted she’s not sure how to date. “I don’t know how to do it. That’s been a conversation this week,” the former pageant queen said. “I’m like, ‘I’ve gotta figure this out,’ but I just like to sit at home in my pajamas!”

She also spoke a bit about the season, admitting she “knows a bunch of people” vying for Weber, “which is kind of weird.”

Brown later noted that she will not be going on Bachelor in Paradise, even if she’s invited. It appears as though she’s enjoying some time away from reality TV. Earlier in the day, the DWTS champ shared two photos of herself looking happy via Instagram, writing, “Enjoying this Monday night without mascara stained cheeks.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Monday at 8 p.m. ET.