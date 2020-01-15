Alabama Hannah round 2? Chris Harrison, Mike Johnson and more members of Bachelor Nation weighed in on the possibilities that Hannah Brown will be the Bachelorette again.

The 25-year-old former pageant queen first competed for Colton Underwood’s heart on season 23 of The Bachelor. While she finished in seventh place, Hannah left an impression and was named the 15th Bachelorette.

While she briefly found love with Jed Wyatt, Hannah called off her engagement to the aspiring country singer after she learned he wasn’t honest about a woman he was seeing before he left to film the show. Hannah subsequently asked out runner-up Tyler Cameron during the live After the Final Rose special. While the twosome were spotted outside her apartment together in August 2019, their relationship didn’t last.

After landing a spot on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, Hannah returned for the season 24 premiere of The Bachelor to speak to her second runner-up and new lead, Peter Weber. While she initially said goodbye to the 28-year-old pilot during night one, she came back to host his second group date of the season. It wasn’t long before Hannah and Peter had an emotional conversation in front of the ABC cameras, in which the former Miss Alabama admitted she made a mistake by not picking Peter during her season.

“I question it all the time,” Hannah told Peter during the January 6 episode. “[Picking Jed] was comfortable. It was falling back into the same thing but, like, I broke everybody’s heart and my own through this experience.”

Peter then admitted to the cameras, “I can’t help how my heart feels. I look at her and I just don’t want to stop looking at her. I want to just kiss her and just, like, had all this work out and it didn’t and I know it didn’t.”

While the episode ended on a cliffhanger, the duo said their goodbyes again during the January 13 episode.

Scroll through to find out what Bachelor Nation thinks about Hannah getting another shot at finding love on the ABC series: