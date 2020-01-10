Round 2? When Hannah Brown returned to The Bachelor and admitted she has regrets from her season of The Bachelorette, fans couldn’t help but wonder if she’ll get another try as the Bachelorette — if she doesn’t end up with Peter Weber at the end.

However, is that a real possibility? It’s not out of the question, host and producer Chris Harrison told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, January 9.

“Look, anything’s possible. I’m not against it,” the host, 48, told Us at the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour. “I think the things that make us love her so much — and I’m included in that and adore her — is she is so open and honest and just, she’s a train wreck. You get to see the good, the bad and the ugly in Hannah and that’s a rare thing in any human being.”

He also added that people “embrace that and relate to it” … but that may not be enough.

“Do people want to see it again? I don’t know,” the Dallas native admitted. “I guess we’ll see what Bachelor Nation thinks.”

Harrison also opened up to Us about the emotional conversation the former pageant queen, 25, had with Weber, 28, on the premiere, which will continue into the second episode.

“It’s just something that organically happened and then it scared the hell out of all of us because the show might end,” he said on Wednesday. “While this was happening, [we were] thinking, ‘Should we be filming this? I don’t know, it’s so personal.’ But this is what makes Hannah and Peter so lovable and so likable.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum opened up to Weber during the episode, crying about how confused she was seeing him again. She also admitted she regretted chosing Jed Wyatt over him. “Peter, I question it all the time,” she told her ex, who came in third place on her season. “[Picking Jed] was comfortable. It was falling back into the same thing but, like, I broke everybody’s heart and my own through this experience.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.