New love? Bachelor in Paradise alum John Paul Jones is moving on from his relationship with costar Tayshia Adams following their split.

The 25-year-old reality star was spotted on a date with model Victoria Rose Strehlow at Malibu Farm in California on Wednesday, January 15. The couple “were acting very flirty and had a tripod set up and were taking a bunch of cute self-timed photos,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

According to a second insider, the outing was “a first date” and the two are “getting to know each other.”

JPJ seemed eager to show off the new lady in his life, posting a photo of the pair sitting on a bench by the ocean. “Afternoon vibes,” he captioned the Instagram Story pic on Wednesday.

Victoria shared videos from their date too. “A good Wednesday to say the least,” she wrote of a clip showing the Bachelorette alum at lunch. The duo drove around and staged a photo shoot in other posts on her Instagram Story.

JPJ and Tayshia, 29, fell for each other during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, which concluded in September 2019. The duo announced their split one month later.

“We have so much going on in our personal lives it is very difficult to focus on a serious relationship,” the former financial analyst explained during an October 2019 appearance on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast.

As for Tayshia, she vowed to maintain a platonic relationship with her ex. “We truly did the best we could, but at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways,” she wrote via Instagram. “We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other’s life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy.”

Us exclusively reported in November 2019 that JPJ was “not thrilled about Tayshia publicly airing her grievances on a podcast” following their split. The California native detailed the reasons for their breakup on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, citing their age difference and his tendency to let “stuff go in one ear and out the other.” However, a source claimed that “JPJ broke up with Tayshia” — not the other way around.

The aspiring actor opened up exclusively to Us earlier this month about his love life. “I guess you could say I have maybe a few irons in the fire. I’m just very casually meeting people,” he hinted. “I’m a little reluctant to jump into anything very serious as I learned in my last relationship. I think it’s best to take things slow.”